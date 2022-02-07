RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Butcher to spend 4 years in prison for snatching woman’s purse

A Kubwa Grade I Area Court sentenced a 20-year-old butcher, Bilia Zakari, to four years imprisonment for stealing a woman’s purse.

The police charged Zakari of Jiwa, Abuja, with criminal force, assault, causing hurt and theft.

The Judge, Muhammad Adamu, sentenced Zakari without an option of fine to serve as a deterrent to others and warned them to desist from committing crime.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Babajide Olanipekun told the court that the complainant, Awele Ruth reported the matter at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Gwagwa on Feb.2.

Olanipekun said while the complainant was on her way to work, the defendant attacked and snatched her purse.

He also said that the defendant stole the complainant’s cell phone and other valuables.

The offence, he said contravened the provisions of sections 265, 246 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Zakari however begged the court for leniency.

