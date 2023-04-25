The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Butcher slumps and d*es while attending to customer in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The police ruled out any foul play in the death.

Butcher slumps and dies while attending to customer in Lagos
Butcher slumps and dies while attending to customer in Lagos

Recommended articles

The meat seller was said to be attending to the customer on Branco Street, in the Mafoluku area of Lagos State, when he slumped.

According to an eyewitness, who identified himself as Tunde, the deceased had finished selling the meat and was waiting for payment when he suddenly collapsed.

He said, “The man is a regular meat hawker in this area and he was hawking along the street as usual when a woman called him to sell meat for her. When he got to the woman’s place, he brought down his meat and negotiation went on for a while. He later sold the meat to her when they both reached an agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was at the point when the woman was about to pay him that he suddenly fell to the ground. That was how the woman quickly raised the alarm.”

Speaking further, the eyewitness said that efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive.

Later, some people tried to resuscitate him but all to no avail. His body was lying on the floor for close to 30 minutes. It was later that some of the residents hired a commercial bus to convey his body to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead,” he added.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, as he ruled out any foul play.

The man slumped and died. He probably had an underlying health issue. There was no foul play,” the PPRO said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The corpse has been deposited in the mortuary.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ghanaian capital takes over as UNESCO’s 2023 World Book Capital

Ghanaian capital takes over as UNESCO’s 2023 World Book Capital

Crisis in Taraba APC as party suspends senator-elect over anti-party activities

Crisis in Taraba APC as party suspends senator-elect over anti-party activities

Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerian women, diplomatic corps for successful tenure

Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerian women, diplomatic corps for successful tenure

Abia School of Nursing and Midwifery, cheapest in Nigeria – Ikpeazu

Abia School of Nursing and Midwifery, cheapest in Nigeria – Ikpeazu

Enugu Gov-Elect, Mbah, inaugurates 60-man transition committee

Enugu Gov-Elect, Mbah, inaugurates 60-man transition committee

Gov. Bagudu mourns 4 accident victims

Gov. Bagudu mourns 4 accident victims

Buhari mourns retired Gen. Sa’id

Buhari mourns retired Gen. Sa’id

I am strong and ready to work - Tinubu

I am strong and ready to work - Tinubu

Bayelsa Federal Commissioner abducted by gunmen

Bayelsa Federal Commissioner abducted by gunmen

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PoS operator blows ₦‎280m mistakenly transferred to his bank account

PoS operator blows ₦‎280m mistakenly transferred to his bank account

Mob stones keke rider to d*ath for k*lling his passenger

Mob stones keke rider to d*ath for k*lling his passenger

Driver dies in Lagos 3-vehicle crash, hoodlums set BRT bus on fire. [Twitter:trafficbutter]

Driver dies in Lagos 3-vehicle crash, hoodlums set BRT bus on fire

Hippopotamus kills pregnant woman in Benue

Hippopotamus k*lls pregnant woman in Benue