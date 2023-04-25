Butcher slumps and d*es while attending to customer in Lagos

The meat seller was said to be attending to the customer on Branco Street, in the Mafoluku area of Lagos State, when he slumped.

According to an eyewitness, who identified himself as Tunde, the deceased had finished selling the meat and was waiting for payment when he suddenly collapsed.

He said, “The man is a regular meat hawker in this area and he was hawking along the street as usual when a woman called him to sell meat for her. When he got to the woman’s place, he brought down his meat and negotiation went on for a while. He later sold the meat to her when they both reached an agreement.

“It was at the point when the woman was about to pay him that he suddenly fell to the ground. That was how the woman quickly raised the alarm.”

Speaking further, the eyewitness said that efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive.

“Later, some people tried to resuscitate him but all to no avail. His body was lying on the floor for close to 30 minutes. It was later that some of the residents hired a commercial bus to convey his body to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead,” he added.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, as he ruled out any foul play.

“The man slumped and died. He probably had an underlying health issue. There was no foul play,” the PPRO said.

