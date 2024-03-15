Businesswoman loses 4 cows, 4 goats worth ₦3.4m to cattle rearers in Ibadan

The police charged Adeyemo, who lives in Soka area, Ibadan with conspiracy, fraud and theft. The defendant , however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that Adeyemo allegedly conspired with one other, at large to commit the offence.

Olagunju said Ms Damilola Agbolade, entrusted the defendant to take care of four cows and four goats. He said that on January 6, at about 10 am, in Soka area, Ibadan, Adeyemo with intent to defraud, sold the cows and goats. He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9), 434, 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.