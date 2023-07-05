ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Businessman who posted widow's nude photos wanted by Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Lagos State has advised a businessman, Amarah Kennedy, to submit himself to prove his innocence over the alleged posting of a widow’s nude photos on social media.

Image of Amarah Kennedy
Image of Amarah Kennedy

Recommended articles

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 met with the survivor of the ugly incident in his office.

The CP, while assuring the survivor of justice, has directed the Police Medical Services, Lagos State Command to provide her with adequate psychosocial support.

“The suspect is advised to submit himself to prove his innocence and failure to do so will result in deploying all law enforcement machinery available to secure his apprehension and prosecution accordingly,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundeyin said that the officer, Insp. Raphael Edeifo, accused of demanding money to take up the case at Pen Cinema has been handed over to the Provost for investigation and orderly room trial, if found culpable. According to him, CP Owohunwa has given firm assurances that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure that the long arm of the law catches up with the suspect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect allegedly blackmailed the victim with her nude photos. The victim, a widow, who met Kennedy on Facebook, had sexual intercourse with him in a hotel where her nude photos were taken without her knowledge.

The suspect demanded ₦140,000 from her as a condition not to post her pictures but after collecting the ₦140,000 he didn’t fulfil his promise. Kennedy, after posting over 50 nude pictures, keeps demanding for more money and threatening to post more if she refuses to comply.

It was learnt that when the case was reported at Pen Cinema Police Station, an officer demanded ₦50,000 from the victim.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps urges FG to end banditry, farmer-herder clashes in Katsina, Gombe

Reps urges FG to end banditry, farmer-herder clashes in Katsina, Gombe

First female commissioner of Police assumes duty in Kwara state

First female commissioner of Police assumes duty in Kwara state

Gov Otu’s wife promises to rid Calabar of street urchins

Gov Otu’s wife promises to rid Calabar of street urchins

NMA begins 5-day warning strike over welfare issues in Nasarawa

NMA begins 5-day warning strike over welfare issues in Nasarawa

Gov. Bago condemns robbery attack at the Emir of Minna's palace

Gov. Bago condemns robbery attack at the Emir of Minna's palace

EU says Supreme Court created bad image for itself with Ahmad Lawan ruling

EU says Supreme Court created bad image for itself with Ahmad Lawan ruling

NHRC receives 138 complaints of human rights abuses in 2 months in Kano

NHRC receives 138 complaints of human rights abuses in 2 months in Kano

Group urges FG, NASS cooperation for effective service delivery

Group urges FG, NASS cooperation for effective service delivery

Ganduje faces investigation over alleged bribery videos

Ganduje faces investigation over alleged bribery videos

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Divorced woman seeking accommodation sets helper, children ablaze in Anambra

Divorced woman seeking accommodation sets helper, children ablaze in Anambra

16-year-old girl commits suicide after her boss’s husband raped her

16-year-old girl commits suicide after her boss’s husband raped her

Accident claims 3 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. (Illustrative picture) [Naija News]

Accident claims 3 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Woman sells neighbour’s child

Woman kidnaps, sells neighbour’s 3-year-old girl in Lagos