'Devil pushed me into getting my girlfriend pregnant' - Businessman tells court

Yahaya was responding to a petition filed by Muhammad, seeking maintenance claims regarding their six-year-old-daughter. In his response, Yahaya, said that he does not have the capability to pay for his daughter’s school fees in the said school.

"I am the father of the child. I am not married to the plaintiff, it is the work of the devil that I impregnated her,” he said.

The plaintiff, however, told the court that she would want Yahaya to take custody of the child.

"He has parents and our daughter can stay with them. I will withdraw my petition for maintenance if he takes our daughter.” she added.

Responding, Yahaya said that his mother cannot take care of his daughter. Earlier, Muhammad said that since the birth of their daughter, Yahaya has not provided for their child.

“Yahaya gave me ₦2,000 for feeding and sent another ₦2, 000 for Sallah clothes but neglected our daughter afterwards.

“I want the court to order him to provide for his daughter and pay her school fee,” she stated.