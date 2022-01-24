Delivering judgment, the judge, Mr Daniel Damulak sentenced Dala after her pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and assault.
Businessman jailed 5 years for assaulting police officer
An Upper Area Court in Jos on Monday sentenced a businessman, Prosper Dala, to five years imprisonment for hitting a police officer in the nose.
Damulak however gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N150,000.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that on Dec. 19, 2021 the convict attacked Insp Ode Isiah while on patrol in Gura Topp in Jos South LGA,
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 241 and 135 of the Plateau Penal Code Law.
