Businessman in court for allegedly swindling partner of N13.5m

The prosecution counsel, KufreAbasi Ebong told the court that the complainant, Aisha Maidunama of Gaduwa Estate, Abuja reported the matter to the office of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command in June.

Ebong said that the defendant sometimes in 2018 deceived the complainant to enter into a business transaction of buying and selling of rice flour with him.

He said that the complainant in addition transferred N13.5 million into the defendant’s bank account

He asserted that however, the defendant instead of keeping to his part of their agreement of supplying the flour, converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said that the defendant disappeared until he was arrested by the police.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Linda Chidama admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum, one of which must be a civil servant on GL08 or above.