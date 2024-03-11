ADVERTISEMENT
Businessman forges letter against KACCIMA, sends thugs to invade premises

News Agency Of Nigeria

The businessman published a false statement against the KACCIMA members by writing a letter to the Manager of JAIZ Bank.

Sabitu-Mohammed is charged with Inciting disturbance and forgery. In his ruling, Senior Magistrate Farouk Ibrahim-Umar, agreed with the submission of the defence counsel on the grounds that the police had concluded their investigations before arraigning the defendant.

He also ordered the defendant to produce two reliable sureties in like sum.

“The sureties and defendant shall deposit two recent passport photographs and their houses must be verified by court officials.”

Ibrahim-Umar said one of the surety must deposit a title document of landed property within the jurisdiction of this court. He adjourned the matter until April 1, for hearing. Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Suleiman Salisu-Umar, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in 2024 in Kano.

He alleged that the defendant with the intent to incite public disturbance, forged a letterhead paper of Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA).

“The defendant published a false statement against the KACCIMA members by writing a letter to the Manager of JAIZ Bank.

“The defendant also mobilised some thugs and invaded the KACCIMA premises,” Salisu-Umar said.

The prosecutor opposed the bail application moved by the defence counsel , adding that the offence was serious in nature. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He said the offence contravened the provision of Sections 114 and 363 of the Penal Code. The defence counsel, Mustafa Hussain, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail, pursuant to Sections 35 and 36(5) of the 1999 Nigeria Constitution as amended and Section 168 of ACJL 2019 Kano State.

He urged the court to order the prosecution counsel to furnish them with all the facilities concerning the matter.

