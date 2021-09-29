RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Businessman docked for possession of fake dollars, euro

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A businessman, Hussaini Shehu, on Wednesday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly being in possession of fake U.S. dollars and Euro.

The police charged Shehu of Kankia Street, Ungwar Sarki, Kaduna with a two-count charge of using as genuine counterfeit and cheating.

The prosecution counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe told the court that the complainant, Halima Gambo of Bangu Street, off Durban Street, Wuse 2, Abuja reported the matter at the Area Commander’s office, Metro- Maitama, Abuja.

Ogbobe alleged that on June 2, the defendant, his wife, along with two others currently at large, conspired and deceived the complainant into transferring N5.2 million into his wife’s bank account for a contract he was going to facilitate from Kaduna State Procurement Board for the complainant.

The prosecutor in addition alleged that when it was discovered that the said contract was a fraud, the defendant offered to refund the complainant’s money.

He said the defendant knowing full well that 500 U.S dollars all in 100 dollar denominations and 200 euros also in 100 euro denominations as fake gave the complainant as part payment for her N5.2 million.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 366 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Fatima Ibrahim admitted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 and two reasonable sureties in like sum.

She directed that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and that their passports must be deposited in the court’s registry.

Ibrahim also adjourned the matter until Oct.20, for hearing.

