Businessman denies pronouncing divorce from wife during argument
The couple argued in the compound when the husband made the three divorce pronouncements.
Musa denied the divorce, saying he was not in his right mind after two of the couple‘s neighbours testified that they heard him make the pronouncement.
One of the witnesses, Hauwa Umar, a housewife said that the couple was arguing in the compound when the husband made the three divorce pronouncements.
Earlier, the complainant had brought the matter to court for divorce confirmation. The Judge, Malam Iliyasu Umar adjourned the matter until May 26 for ruling.
