RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Businessman arraigned for allegedly defrauding microfinance bank N10m

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 54-year-old businessman, Jeremiah Akinbami, on Monday, appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding a bank of N10 million.

Businessman arraigned for allegedly defrauding microfinance bank N10m. [thetrentonline]
Businessman arraigned for allegedly defrauding microfinance bank N10m. [thetrentonline]

Akinbami, who resides in the Ketu area of Lagos, is standing trial on a three-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences, stealing and issuing a dud cheque.

Recommended articles

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in March at Jesse Field Microfinance Bank, Ketu, Lagos.

Perezi said that the defendant fraudulently obtained N10 million from the bank under a false pretence of investing it in a vessel business, which he failed to do.

He later issued a cheque of N9 million to First City Monument Bank which was dishonoured due to insufficient funds,” he said.

Perezzi said that the defendant was arrested when the complainant reported the case to the police.

The prosecution said the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 321 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining money under false pretenses.

The trial judge, Magistrate, Mrs O.M Ajayi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ajayi ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and one of them must be related by blood.

She added that the sureties should show evidence of two years tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Ajayi adjourned the case till Dec. 17 for mention.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Moghalu says placing African nations on travel ban list is 'Omicron apartheid'

Moghalu says placing African nations on travel ban list is 'Omicron apartheid'

Moghalu wants Nigeria to ban travellers from Canada, UK in retaliation

Moghalu wants Nigeria to ban travellers from Canada, UK in retaliation

We're prepared to vaccinate 70% of Nigerians by end of 2022 - FG

We're prepared to vaccinate 70% of Nigerians by end of 2022 - FG

Lai Mohammed says it's unjust for UK to ban Nigerian travellers over Omicron

Lai Mohammed says it's unjust for UK to ban Nigerian travellers over Omicron

JAMB changes literature texts for language subjects ahead of 2022 UTME

JAMB changes literature texts for language subjects ahead of 2022 UTME

AfDB's Adesina condemns western nations for ban on African countries over Omicron

AfDB's Adesina condemns western nations for ban on African countries over Omicron

How EKSU students were defrauded over N10m school fees

How EKSU students were defrauded over N10m school fees

Osinbajo to deliver keynote address in Dubai this week

Osinbajo to deliver keynote address in Dubai this week

All you need to know about UK's inclusion of Nigeria on a COVID-19 travel ban list [Pulse Explainer]

All you need to know about UK's inclusion of Nigeria on a COVID-19 travel ban list [Pulse Explainer]

Trending

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born has won the case

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born wins the case

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Doctor & nurse suspended for having sex, moaning loud & disturbing patients who're in pain

Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Police pick up a boy who hid inside an aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Man walks boldly to police, confesses to killing wife and 4 kids: "Detain me for 6 months"

Impotent man butchers wife for taunting him with Rihanna's song