WISDOM WEEKEND WITH DANIEL WALES 2.0 (WWWDW 2.0) was undoubtedly an exciting way businesspersons, work enthusiasts and a whole lot of people looking to attain greater fulfillment, rounded up the month of November, 2020, taking away insightful strategies and ideas to be utilized when facing life's challenges in their businesses/daily life.

The prestigious event, which strictly adhered to all COVID-19 protocols had people from across the country all converge to witness the brilliance and excellence that is Daniel Wales who took them on a journey of self-discovery and lead them on a life transforming path.

Businessman & life coach, Daniel Wales imparts hundreds at “WISDOM WEEKEND WITH DANIEL WALES 2.0” in Lagos

The Green Carpet started around 12:00 noon with guests donned in exquisite outfits, granting the green carpet hosts interviews where they shared their expectations for the event.

Hosted by multi-talented OAP, MC Osas and the ever graceful, elegant YBL presenter Ebunoluwa, WWWDW 2.0 had guest speakers, content producer and fashion stylist, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kie Kie) and popular Entertainment lawyer, Bamidele Olamilekan (KingPexxie) discuss with the audience their business orientation, experience and advice with a touch of class and sprinkle of humour.

In his unscripted, close to two hours address to the audience, Daniel Wales emphasized the importance of VALUE, TIME and PEOPLE. He stated emphatically the need for people to manage these three elements as they are instrumental to wealth creation.

Wales identified some pivotal factors to recognize and consciously implement to sufficiently upscale the possibility of wealth multiplication.

With guests ascertaining their expectations were met following the energetic atmosphere and vibrant, imparting speech by man of the day, Daniel Wales, it sure is safe to say that WWWDW 2.0 was a huge success, was worth every penny, every time and energy spent to being there and has left people in high anticipation for its third edition.

*This is a featured post.