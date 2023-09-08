ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Businessman allegedly obtains ₦8m Toyota Hiace by false pretences

News Agency Of Nigeria

Businessman is faced with the charges of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

Man in handcuffs
Man in handcuffs

Recommended articles

The defendant, who resides on Igala Estate, Ejigbo, Lagos State, is facing charges of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretences and stealing. He, however, pleaded not guilty before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec.18, 2019, at Ladipo area of Mushin, Lagos State. Odugbo alleged that the complainant, Ikechukwu Esemonu, entrusted his Toyota Hiace to the defendant to sell it for him.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant was to pay the proceeds to the complainant’s bank account. The prosecutor alleged that the defendant sold the bus and converted the proceeds to his personal use.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that efforts by the complainant to recover the money failed. The alleged offences contravene Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Magistrate, M. F. Onamusi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of one million Naira with two sureties in like sum.

Onamusi adjourned the case until Sept. 21 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Telcos, banks finally reach agreement on ₦120 billion USSD debt

Telcos, banks finally reach agreement on ₦120 billion USSD debt

My focus is on better life for Nigerians than building houses - First Lady

My focus is on better life for Nigerians than building houses - First Lady

‘Nigerians are suffering’, CAN urges Tinubu to do something

‘Nigerians are suffering’, CAN urges Tinubu to do something

Sanwo-Olu, 53 others receive BrandXchange awards

Sanwo-Olu, 53 others receive BrandXchange awards

Nigerian military will be well-resourced, fit-for-purpose - Tinubu

Nigerian military will be well-resourced, fit-for-purpose - Tinubu

Tinubu's minister of women's affairs has shown early signs of incompetence [Editors Opinion]

Tinubu's minister of women's affairs has shown early signs of incompetence [Editors Opinion]

TRCN inducts 176 teachers from UniCal

TRCN inducts 176 teachers from UniCal

Kebbi Govt spends ₦2.5bn to improve basic, secondary education

Kebbi Govt spends ₦2.5bn to improve basic, secondary education

Why Adamawa Governor puts his pictures on bags of palliative rice, aide explains

Why Adamawa Governor puts his pictures on bags of palliative rice, aide explains

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burns to death during spiritual power display

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burnt to death as spiritual power display backfires

Netizens in shock as Okada rider carrying bunches bananas rides past lions safely

Netizens in shock as Okada rider carrying bunches of bananas rides past lions (video)

Thomas Kiptanui Kemboi

Scary turn for Man United fan who tried to eat 30 eggs after Arsenal's win

Mechanic

University of Ghana Political Science graduate turns mechanic after years of being jobless