The sibling is quoted in a tweet posted on Saturday, January 19, 2019. He shared the information in order to address earlier reports confirming that the businessman was dead.

Before deliberately ingesting poison at a hotel in Lagos, Michael Asiwaju claimed that he was framed him with an allegation of rape as a strategy to diminish his image based on differences in political interests.

"My brother isn’t Dead, he’s in Coma. Y’all should please stop spreading False information," reads a comment from Dapo's Twitter profile.

Police investigating suicide

The police are aware about the suicide allegedly carried out by the businessman in coma.

Punch News confirmed on Saturday, January 19, 2019, a statement by a spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command CSP Chike Oti, who says an investigation has began.

No sign of violence was observed on Michael's body after the police inspected it at the suicide scene. Two bottles of the Sniper insecticide, one already empty, were recovered at the hotel where he registered as Prince Moses instead of his real name.

Trouble began for wealthy Michael Asiwaju the owner of a business known as Asiwaju Royal Furniture, when a Twitter profile Elite Woman confirmed that she had dirt on him. She calls him a serial rapist.

"A lady sent me a dm this afternoon and narrated her experience with him. This guy is a SERIAL RAPIST," the accuser wrote on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

A day after the tweet, the body of Michael Asiwaju was found lifeless at a hotel he lodged in. Before then he had also taken to his Twitter profile to defend himself saying that the lady who had accused him of raping her came unto him.

By the time he was tweeting last Saturday, his mother was already dead after learning about the sordid detail going around about her son. For this reason, he entered a state of nonchalance regarding continuing with life.