The bus, oncoming from Ajah, somersaulted several times before it was stopped by a street light pole.

According to a witness who shared a video of the accident scene with Pulse, many passengers in the vehicle were injured.

The witness said, "The accident occurred probably because of a punctured tyre because the driver was driving at a very high speed."

In the video shared, the injured passengers were seen receiving first aid treatment from sympathisers who rushed to their rescue.

It was also gathered that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has been notified of the accident and their officers are responding to the scene.