A 20-year-old bus conductor, Moses Dauda, on Thursday appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna State for allegedly stealing a passenger’s phone.

The police charged Dauda, who resides in Kakuri, Kaduna State with two counts of criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the complainant, Linda James of Ungwan Rimi Kaduna reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station on Aug. 5.

Leo said the defendant stole a Tecno phone, worth N76,000 from the bag of the complainant when was about to board the bus.

He said that when the defendant was caught in the act, he threw the phone to his accomplice, who is now at large.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 207 and 59 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

Dauda pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted Dauda to bail in the sum of N100,000 and one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until Aug. 31 for hearing.

