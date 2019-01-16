In the video shared online, the man came out of the building holding a bag which is believed to be filled with items he stole.
It is believed that the recorded video was played so as to identify the suspect and subsequently apprehend him.
In the video shared online, the man came out of the building holding a bag which is believed to be filled with items he stole.
It is believed that the recorded video was played so as to identify the suspect and subsequently apprehend him.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
WhatsApp: +2349055172167
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng