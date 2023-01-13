Burglar breaks into house, r*pes woman in her daughter’s presence

Yusuf, who broke into the building through the roof on June 1, 2021, was arrested by operatives of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

While the suspect was said to have carted away the two laptops, and two phones he found in the building, he was also said to have raped a housewife in the presence of her two-year-old daughter.

“A case of robbery and rape was reported at the NSCDC Kwara State Command headquarters, Ilorin, on June 1, 2022.

“The command commenced a serious search for the suspect after the incident was reported. Fortunately, the suspect was eventually tracked down at Mokwa, Niger State, on January 5, 2023.

“The suspect, Ganiyu Yusuf, 47, a native of Abeokuta, Ogun State, confessed that he broke into the house on that fateful day through the roof. After gaining access to the house in the Oloje area in Ilorin, he overpowered the woman who was alone with her two-year-old baby in the house. He raped the woman in the presence of her two-year-old daughter and went away with two laptops and two Android phones belonging to the victim.

“The command is still searching for the buyers of the exhibits,” a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NSCDC in the state, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, in which Yusuf’s arrest was disclosed read.