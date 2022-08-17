Amuwo Odofin and its environs, Burger King is here!

Pulse Nigeria

The event which had in attendance key influencers and celebrities, including Festac-bred Nigerian Graffiti artist, Osa Seven, featured lots of exciting activities, including painting classes, free meal vouchers, branded merch giveaway and the kids were also not left out, as there was a bounce house, free toys and many more goodies on offer.

Attendees also explored The King’s menu featuring a variety of flame-grilled burgers, crispy French fries, King fusions, chicken burgers and of course the iconic signature burger - The Whopper.

Speaking on Burger King’s launch in Festac, Marketing Coordinator, Burger King, Buzugbe Victoria shared that it is quite impressive how much the company has been able to achieve in such a short period of time, as well as the intensity of the love and loyalty that has been earned from the consumers so far.

As a result, Victoria noted, the new outlet was launched in a bid to further position Burger King closer to its Festac consumers and to ensure the continuous and consistent delivery of its customizable meal options and classic savory menus to all its teeming consumers.

She said: “Besides the fact that Burger King is already a force to be reckoned with, we pride ourselves in consistency, quality offerings, great services, and yes, the brand name. All these four, so far, have helped us achieve what we want, and we also see them taking us even farther. "

Intrigued, young creative artist, Temisan Efah shared that his excitement knew no bounds when he heard earlier in 2021 Burger King would set its footprints in Nigeria.

He said: “It was actually a great pleasure to be here. It has been fun since we got here and I can tell you that it’s exciting. Nothing short of exciting. The food is great, especially the signature Whopper and chicken nuggets.”

“They will do well in Nigeria, that I am sure of,” another attendee, Kimmy Adeyemi submitted.

“There are lots of people in that space making burgers, but what Burger King is doing is really satisfying.”

It would be recalled that Burger King officially launched its first outlet in Nigeria on November 1st, 2021 at the flagship location, 247 Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island and its 2nd outlet opened in December, 2021 on Herbert Macaulay way, Yaba.

A Joint Venture between Allied Food and Confectionery Limited and BURGER KING® Worldwide, BURGER KING® Nigeria will continue to expand as it plans to open more than 55 Stores in 5 Years. BURGER KING® Nigeria plans to keep contributing to Nigeria's socio-economic agenda and creating a significant number of jobs for Nigerians over the years.

About BURGER KING®:

Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original Home of The Whopper®, the Burger King system operates more than 18,600 locations in more than 100 countries. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information on Burger King Nigeria, kindly visit the company’s website https://www.burger-king.ng or follow the Instagram page @burgerkingnga

