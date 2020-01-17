A man whose identity is yet-to-be disclosed, is reportedly trapped in a three-storey building that collapsed on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Punch reports that the uncompleted building collapsed at Alasepe Street, off Community road, Ago Okota area of Lagos.

Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has confirmed the development, saying that a rescue operation has been launched at the incident scene.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the impact of the collapse affected other adjacent structures around the scene of the incident, adding that once the recovery operation is completed, the remaining parts of the collapsed building would undergo a controlled demolition exercise.

Oke-Osanyintolu said, “Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a three-storey building approaching completion had collapsed.

“An adult male is presently trapped under the rubble and we have commenced a rescue operation.

“Initial findings revealed that the collapsed building is a three-storey building under construction. The impact of the collapse has affected the adjacent structures but the resultant crowd is under control."

The LASEMA boss explained that extrication and recovery of the trapped man is ongoing, as all emergency light tools are in use.