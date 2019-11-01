Four construction workers are reported to have been rescued from a two-storey building that collapsed at Glover’s Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the building which is still under construction collapsed on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 4.10 pm.

“It is a two-storey building under construction. LASEMA already activated the Lagos Emergency Response Plan for all first responders to move to the site of the collapsed building.”

The Collapsed building is located at Glover’s Court in Ikoyi, Lagos. (TheCable)

However, LASEMA Public Relations Officer, Nosa Okunbor, said the only construction worker trapped in the rubble is a 24-year-old identified as Yomi.

The agency said that efforts are still ongoing to rescue the remaining victims trapped in the building.