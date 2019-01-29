According to repors, the yet-to-be-identified woman was killed on the spot after the BRT bus ran over her while she was trying to cross the road.

Punch reported that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene following the incidence.

A witness explained, "She first got onto the BRT lane before crossing the rest of the highway, but an oncoming BRT bus knocked her down. My guess is that the driver did not see her run onto the lane because after he had knocked her down, he still ran over her.

"There is a pedestrian bridge around where the accident occurred. The victim appeared pregnant, maybe that explains why she could not use the bridge."

It was gathered that the woman died before men from the Lagos State Ambulance Service could arrive at the scene.