Two brothers have been arrested for ATM card fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Operatives of the EFCC's Makurdi Zonal Office in Benue arrested Samson Adayi, and Jacob Adayi on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

The suspects were accused of stealing ATM cards used to transfer funds from victims' accounts to a POS terminal from which subsequent withdrawals are made.

"The suspects have numerous accounts which they used in carrying out their fraudulent activities," EFCC said.

Samson Adayi and Jacob Adayi will be charged to court soon [EFCC]

Items recovered from the suspects include 29 ATM cards of different banks, bearing different names; N51,000 cash, one Infinix X683 phone, two small Itel phones, one ear Bluetooth, one 9mobile SIM card, and one Airtel SIM card.

The EFCC said the brothers will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.