Brother bags 6 months jail term for hiding sibling in assault case over ₦150

News Agency Of Nigeria

He is sentenced to six months imprisonment for trying to pervert the course of justice.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, ordered on Tuesday that Timothy should spend the jail term for perverting justice.

He is sentenced to six months imprisonment for his failure to produce the defendant in court and trying to pervert the course of justice, following three adjournments,” he said.

He, however, gave the convict an option of ₦25,000 fine in lieu of the bail bond he entered. Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, had said Timothy stood as surety for his brother, Caleb, 38, in a case of unlawful assault and causing grievous hurt.

According to him, the defendant allegedly assaulted one Gabriel Williams by tearing his clothes and pouring hot water on him while arguing over ₦150 change.

“Caleb was granted bail and released to Timothy, who promised to produce him any time his presence was required in the court until the case is finally disposed.

“But he has failed to do so,” the prosecutor said.

The offence, said the prosecutor, contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

