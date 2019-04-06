With 110th year heritage, Brother will “strive to become a multi-business enterprise with resilient DNA, and a track record of success that continually evolves to deliver profitable growth by meeting the challenges of changing times and environments.

BROTHER INTERNATIONAL (GULF) FZE with Skysat Technologies as a preferred partner and authorized representative in Nigeria, are continuously working to address the demand in Nigeria market by delivering and offering high quality products from Laser & Inkjet printers/MFP, High Speed Document Scanners to Innovative Labeling printers.

From the business machines, Brother’s latest Ink Refill Tank System series delivers enhanced print quality, paper handling capabilities and page yields for SMBs and SOHOs.

Specifically targeted for high print volume home offices and small workgroups, the new products have been designed to cater to the ever-changing needs of the consumer who is always looking for quality and cost-effective document management solutions.

From the innovative labelling printers, the latest Brother’s industrial Label printers are manufactured to deliver quality, reliability and convenience.

They can be transported to where electrical work is in progress and controlled with a laptop or through mobile apps, enabling customers to print labels on the spot, as needed.

The new printers are compatible with TZe tapes, the toughest auto-laminated labels in the market.

Labels printed on TZe tapes work well in industrial environments as they are resistant to water, grease and harsh weather conditions. Labels of up to 24mm in width are accepted, supporting a wider range of applications.

Lastly, Brother has launched a new generation of feature-rich network scanners, designed to improve employee productivity and business efficiency.

Developed for the heavy-duty scanning demands of the SMB market, all offer full network functionality, which allows the machine to work harder for multiple users on various devices, without the need for a link to a central PC.

Brother is a leading provider of office equipment technology, including award-winning color and black & white multifunctional products, printers, scanners and device-based cloud and mobile technologies.

Brother printers are recognized as one of the best in the industry, and consistently earn industry and product accolades including PCMag’s Readers’ Choice constantly for 9 consecutive years and Business Choice awards for reliability and overall customer satisfaction as well as Brother is a leader in electronic labelling with its P-Touch line of labellers that feature laminated and specialty tapes.

Brother’s products help home-based and medium to large-sized businesses increase productivity, improve work-flow, and enhance organizational efficiency while helping to reduce costs.

With the partnership with Skysat technologies, BROTHER is billed to provide excellent sales and after sales technical support services for BROTHER products in Nigeria.

About BROTHER INTERNATIONAL (GULF) FZE

For more than a century, Brother has won recognition as a brand synonymous with delivering product innovation and customer satisfaction.

Founded in 1908, Brother is a leading International brand that produces quality innovative products for the print and imaging, labelling and sewing markets in more than 100 countries worldwide.

BROTHER INTERNATIONAL (GULF) FZE is a group company of Brother Industries Ltd, one of the global leaders in the development and manufacturing of technologies in the printing, communication and digital imaging industries for homes, SOHOs and enterprises.

The company’s headquarters for Middle East, Africa and Turkey, with fully integrated sales, marketing and services capabilities, is located at the Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai, which has authorized distributors across the MENA region, including Africa and Turkey.

This is a featured post.