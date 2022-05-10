Broadcaster risks jail term over x-rated video of Chrisland pupil

This writer understands that following the leakage of the sexual misconduct video in which the pupil was making out with her schoolmate while on a trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for competition, the 40-year-old took to his Twitter page to share it.

For sharing the video, Igwe who resides at No. 14 Ogundare Street in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of cyberstalking and breach of peace, after being dragged to court by the state government.

Revealing that the defendant committed the offense on Monday, April 18, 2022, via his Twitter page, the Prosecution counsel attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Augustine Nwabuisi argued that Igwe intentionally shared the video.

According to him, the broadcaster was desperate to gain public attention on his page by sharing the video without the consent of the school or the student’s parents.

Having heard Nwabuisi’s argument, the Chief Magistrate of the court, Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10 million with three sureties in like sum.

According to the Magistrate, one of the sureties must be a land owner, adding that all the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Adedayo maintained that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Adedayo ruled that the sureties must submit their National Identification Numbers (NIN) and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) cards.