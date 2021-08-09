BRMC partners with School Of Communication, LASU for #MediaMentorsSeries conference

According to BRMC's Operations Director; Fola Folayan,"the traditional radio medium has gone through major changes in recent years with the current global shift toward multimedia content.

"With Radio making significant use of technologies like mobile communications and the Internet, broadcast media professionals in Nigeria have to either innovate and adapt or die"

This conference is hosted in partnership with The School Of Communication, Lagos State University; she also revealed.

According to her, BRMC's core mission is to develop the broadcast media industry by providing the necessary skills and training essential for professional broadcasters to be effective.

Pulse Nigeria

"The partnership with the school of communication is one of the steps needed to achieve this goal." She further stated.

She also revealed that 20 students from the Lagos State University will be given scholarships to attend the BRMC training program. Presentations and panel discussions at the conference, will discuss content research, creation, marketing and audience engagement, digital investigations, storytelling and podcasting.

Leading voices in the radio industry will be taking the stage for panel discussions and fireside chats, with the keynote address to be delivered by the Dean, School of Communication, Lagos State University, Professor S.O Alawode.

The conference will hold at The Nest Technology Innovation Hub, Hughes Avenue, Alagomeji Yaba Lagos.

About BRMC

Broadcast Radio Master Class exposes students to the opportunities available on digital platforms and teach how broadcasters can branch out to become entrepreneurs, looking to develop the next innovative sites, products or services.

The BRMC training program is designed to prepare our students for the realities of modern day media industry. Every course has been carefully selected and prepared by seasoned practicing broadcasters, to provide not only theoretical knowledge, but practical experience of real life broadcast situations.

The Radio Master Class attracts attendees from a wealth of young media enthusiasts – including those who are pursuing academic broadcasting courses and those from the wider community who have an interest in radio and just want to learn more.

BMRC’s intensive workshops, also give our students the opportunity to connect and network with established media practitioners, ask relevant questions and most importantly, learn the basics of their intended career