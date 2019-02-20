The suspect was arrested by operatives of the Tudun Wada division after he was reported to have stabbed the deceased, identified as Tita Komla, with a dagger. He also stole his victim's money and dumped his corpse in a drainage.

According to reports, the incident happened at Sauka Kahuta area of Minna, the state capital.

During interrogation, Emmanuel confessed, "I killed him so that nobody would know that I stole his N47,000.

"I used digger to inflict injuries on his head and he died instantly. I least suspected that police would identify me. Well, it’s really unfortunate."

Niger state police public relations officer, Muhammed Abubakar, said the suspect will be charged to court soon.