Breaking!!! Premier League superstars sighted on Lekki Phase 1

February 27, 2019: Ten ball jugglers shook Lekki phase 1 to the core earlier today in an unusual appearance that resembled a collection of England Premier League football players.

In a video capturing the entire drama, the group left onlookers surprised in their fully kitted English Premier League regalia, each a replica of EPL players from Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

The ten players took time off their team bus to entertain bystanders with football moves that drove onlookers wild with excitement. The team went on to gift passersby and motorists football and other merchandise before heading out without more.

This is a featured post