While many women naturally get tensed due to the pain they suffer during childbirth, this one looked quite relaxed.

A photo that has gone viral shows the unnamed woman playing game on her phone while in the theatre.

“Brave” pregnant woman plays game on phone while delivering baby in labour ward

She could be seen playing what seemed like a soccer game on her phone as the nurses prepped her for delivery.

Her demeanour in the labour ward is at variance with what the majority of women exhibit when going to give birth.

Pain during labor is caused by contractions of the muscles of the uterus and by pressure on the cervix.

Sometimes, the pain can be felt as strong cramping in the abdomen, groin, and back, as well as an achy feeling.