Fearing that the reptile may end up being strangled to death, Indonesian authorities are now seeking a brave person who can remove the tyre from the crocodile’s neck for a reward.

CNN reports that a province in Indonesia is offering a reward to anyone brave enough to free an enormous wild crocodile from a motorcycle tire.

According to Indonesia's state-run Antara news agency, the 13-foot (4-meter) crocodile has been carrying the tyre since 2016, when it was first spotted roaming the Palu River in the province of Central Sulawesi.

Reports say the crocodile survived an earthquake and tsunami that struck the region in 2018 but it still has the tire stuck to its neck.

The Central Sulawesi's Natural Resources Conservation Office (BKSDA) this week launched a contest to free it.

"A reward will be given to anyone who can release the hapless reptile," Central Sulawesi BKSDA chief Hasmuni Hasmar said, according to the Antara report.

The nature and quantum of the reward have not been disclosed but judging from the gravity of the situation, whoever can execute the task may not regret taking the risk.

In 2018, conservationist and "animal whisperer" Muhammad Panji reportedly attempted set free the crocodile but to no avail.

Later that same year, the conservation office tried to lure the animal with meat and that also failed to yield any results.