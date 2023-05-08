Boyfriends set ablaze 2 Nigerian girls sold into prostitution in Burkina Faso

Promising to reveal the facial identities of the victims, the source said the Nigerian girls were burnt alive by their lovers.

“Two Nigerian girls that came to Burkina Faso to do runs were burnt alive yesterday by their boyfriends. One girl here her mum sold her out to another woman for runs here. She is just 17yrs and has been bleeding since yesterday.

““Some Nigerian men and women are selling our sisters from Nigeria to Burkina Faso into prostitution. One said she balanced her madam 2mil cefas,” he added.

The source further disclosed that in a house located in a bush in Burkina Faso, there were 73 girls and none of them is older than 22 years old.

He stated further that they have buried 7 girls within one year, over 15 of them are pregnant and still doing runs. Others are already with children.

In another development, a Nigerian student at Bangor University, North Wales, United Kingdom (UK), John Nwadiaju, escaped jail term by the whiskers after a court handed him a suspended sentence for violently attacking and abusing his wife, Kosisochukwu Echem.

The 34-year-old man was on Friday, May 5, sentenced to 11 months imprisonment, suspended for one year, which included 250 hours of unpaid work, at the Caernarfon Crown Court.

The couple, who got married in Nigeria in April 2022, separated in August of the same year, over reported abuse and violence.

