The suspects Ramoni Yusuf, Abiodun Sikiru, and Moses Oluwasegun, were arrested following a complaint lodged at the Adatan divisional police headquarters.

According to a police statement, the victim disclosed that she followed her boyfriend, identified as Abbas Ramoni, now at large, to a carnival at Elega junction in Abeokuta on January 3, 2019.

Shortly after the carnival, she followed her boyfriend to his residence at Osoba street to pass the night, unknown to her that he had arranged with four of his friends who stormed his room and raped her.

Police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed that three of the hoodlums were apprehended in the area where the sexual assault happened.

"The victim was quickly taken to the General Hospital for medical treatment and that report confirmed that the victim was raped,'' he said.

The matter has been transferred to the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labor Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution of the suspects.