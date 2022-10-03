RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Boy shoots 12-year-old brother to death while testing “bulletproof” charm

News Agency Of Nigeria

Belief in the efficacy of a locally-prepared charm that could stave off gunshots has led to the death of a 12-year-old child in Kaiama in Kwara.

Boy shoots 12-year-old brother to death while testing “bulletproof charm (VanguardNGR)
Boy shoots 12-year-old brother to death while testing “bulletproof” charm (VanguardNGR)

His elder brother shot him dead while testing the efficacy of the charm with which the two of them had just “fortified’’ themselves.

Recommended articles

Police spokesman in Kwara, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, stated in Ilorin on Monday that upon their return home after procuring the charm, the elder took their father’s hunting Dane gun and shot the deceased to test its efficacy.

The 12-year-old died on the spot from the shot, he stated.

“The two of them are sons of one Abubakar Abubakar, a hunter in Dutse Gogo town in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara.

“The culprit escaped into the bushes immediately after the act.

“Investigation into the matter has started.

“Parents and guardians are advised to monitor activities of their children and avoid doing certain things in their presence to prevent incidents of this nature,’’ Okasanmi stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s competence, sacrifice for democracy unmatchable — Al-Makura

Tinubu’s competence, sacrifice for democracy unmatchable — Al-Makura

Fitness Video: Gov Umahi defends Tinubu, says nobody is totally well

Fitness Video: Gov Umahi defends Tinubu, says nobody is totally well

NDLEA discovers 13 million Tramadol pills in a Lekki mansion

NDLEA discovers 13 million Tramadol pills in a Lekki mansion

2023: Zamfara electorate ready to vote for APC – Chairman

2023: Zamfara electorate ready to vote for APC – Chairman

2023 campaign: Tinubu appoints Gov. Masari, Wamako as campaign Senior Advisers

2023 campaign: Tinubu appoints Gov. Masari, Wamako as campaign Senior Advisers

Nigeria re-elected ICAO council part 2 member

Nigeria re-elected ICAO council part 2 member

ASUU Strike: We are all pained — Edo Rep

ASUU Strike: We are all pained — Edo Rep

The president has done so much for Nigerians — Rep Idahosa rates Buhari high on performance

The president has done so much for Nigerians — Rep Idahosa rates Buhari high on performance

Lagos Deputy Gov. warns Labour Party supporters against cheap tactics

Lagos Deputy Gov. warns Labour Party supporters against cheap tactics

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Coffin

Tears flow as friends and family bury slain Yabatech student

Bereaved father

Bereaved father almost lynched to death for carrying his child’s corpse

Abuja kidnap kingpin

Police reveal how flamboyant Abuja kidnap kingpin was arrested

Newly married man

Newly-married man in Osun sets himself ablaze over wife’s abuse