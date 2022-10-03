Boy shoots 12-year-old brother to death while testing “bulletproof” charm

Police spokesman in Kwara, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, stated in Ilorin on Monday that upon their return home after procuring the charm, the elder took their father’s hunting Dane gun and shot the deceased to test its efficacy.

The 12-year-old died on the spot from the shot, he stated.

“The two of them are sons of one Abubakar Abubakar, a hunter in Dutse Gogo town in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara.

“The culprit escaped into the bushes immediately after the act.

“Investigation into the matter has started.