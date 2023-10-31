ADVERTISEMENT
Boy raises alarm after catching father defiling his 12-year-old sister

Damilare Famuyiwa

The boy saw his father defiling the victim, and reported the incident to their neighbour.

The case is now in court [Guardian]
The case is now in court [Guardian]

Narrating the incident to the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos, a police Prosecution Witness Inspector, Glory Eyo, who was led in evidence by the state prosecuting counsel, Olushola Sholeye, stated that the minor was defiled by her father in the Badagry area of the state.

The witness also told Justice Abiola Soladoye of the court that it was the defendant’s son, Usman (a younger brother to the victim), who caught his father in the act and raised the alarm.

Her words, “Abiodun was at home with his daughter (the victim), his younger brother, and a visitor who came to visit. After the visitor left, Usman was chased out by his father, and the defendant told him to leave the house."

"When he left, Abiodun removed his daughter’s pants, held her neck, and tried to insert his penis in her private parts. It was in the process of doing it that the daughter screamed. Her brother heard the noise and entered the house where he saw his father on top of his sister."

“The defendant tried to chase Usman away and then the victim ran out and reported to their neighbour that her father was trying to have sexual intercourse with her. The neighbour then reported the case to the Baale, before it was reported to the Lagos State Police Badagry Division.”

Having heard from the witness, Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the case till Saturday, December 16, 2023, for continuation of trial.

