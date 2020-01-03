For many years, Maltina has continued to sponsor the comedy show, Laf Up Live. Since the show’s debut 10 years ago, it has continued to leave its attendees sufficiently humoured and their ribs effectively tickled and this year’s show was no different.

At the forefront of the comedy show was award-winning Nigerian Nollywood actor, film-maker, film producer and director, Muyiwa Ademola who gave the audience a thrilling performance and also took time to interact with and take pictures with eager fans at the comedy show.

Boxing Day Special: Muyiwa Ademola joins Maltina’s happiness trail with Laf Up Ibadan

Joining Laf Up in delivering rib-cracking jokes were comedians from all over the country like Tomiwa Sage, Woli Agba, Chinko, Bash, Peteru, Asiri Comedy, Shete, Seun Ayeni, Larry J, Phronesis, Dele Omo Woli, Remote, Bow Joint, Kunle Remi, Pizzy, Bk Amb, Keanzo, Rafindadi, and Demon Angels. The show also had on the wheels of steel, DJ Secxy and DJ Banky.

Boxing Day Special: Muyiwa Ademola joins Maltina’s happiness trail with Laf Up Ibadan

Maltina, which is known for sharing happiness amongst its consumers, is a longtime sponsor of the comedy show. Speaking on the brand’s support of Laf Up Live, Brand Manager, Maltina, Chiamaka Efulu, expressed delight at the success of the show and the opportunity it gave the brand to engage with consumers.

Boxing Day Special: Muyiwa Ademola joins Maltina’s happiness trail with Laf Up Ibadan

She said, “As a brand that delights in sharing happiness among our consumers, the Christmas season is very important to us. Maltina is a brand that delights in helping consumers nourish family moments so we enjoyed the opportunity to give family and friends an interesting and fun thing to do on Boxing Day. Seeing the joy on the faces of the attendees of the show made us feel very proud to be a part of Laf Up Live.”

Boxing Day Special: Muyiwa Ademola joins Maltina’s happiness trail with Laf Up Ibadan

Apart from Laf Up, Maltina has continued to support top-notch comedy shows like Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka. Come December 29th, AB Civic Center Ado Ekiti will be filled to the brim with comedy lovers as Maltina will be taking Laffmattazz to Ekiti in celebration of the festive season.

Boxing Day Special: Muyiwa Ademola joins Maltina’s happiness trail with Laf Up Ibadan

Since its inception, Laffmattazz with Maltina has treated over 50,000 comedy lovers to rib-cracking jokes and other fun experiences. Since Maltina’s sponsorship of Laf Up about four years ago, the comedy show has grown to become the go-to spot for comedy lovers and has continued to amuse and entertain comedy fans across the country.

Boxing Day Special: Muyiwa Ademola joins Maltina’s happiness trail with Laf Up Ibadan

Boxing Day Special: Muyiwa Ademola joins Maltina’s happiness trail with Laf Up Ibadan

This is a featured post.