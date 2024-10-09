Bouncer stabs man to death during altercation at Lagos nightclub

Following the incident, Otti was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command, a statement by force spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

According to Hundeyin, the incident occurred at about 3:30 am on Monday, October 7.

He said Otti attacked the deceased during an altercation between them in the club's car park.

The spokesman noted that the victim was knocked unconscious and was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries he sustained during the attack.

“On Monday, at about 11:30 am, the manager of a club and lounge, located at Ago Palace Way, Ago-Okota, reported to the Ago-Okota Division that on the same day at about 3:30 am, a yet-to-be-identified adult male, suspected to be a hoodlum, was allegedly stabbed by the club’s bouncer, one Kingsley Oti, during an altercation between them at the club’s car park.

“In the process, he became unconscious.

“He was rescued and rushed to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Mushin, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” the statement partly read.

Hundeying stated that the scene had been visited by a team of detectives from the division, who also visited the hospital where the corpse was inspected and photographs were taken.

