ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bouncer stabs man to death during altercation at Lagos nightclub

Nurudeen Shotayo

The victim became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

A file photo of a Lagos night club
A file photo of a Lagos night club

Recommended articles

Following the incident, Otti was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command, a statement by force spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

According to Hundeyin, the incident occurred at about 3:30 am on Monday, October 7.

He said Otti attacked the deceased during an altercation between them in the club's car park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman noted that the victim was knocked unconscious and was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries he sustained during the attack.

“On Monday, at about 11:30 am, the manager of a club and lounge, located at Ago Palace Way, Ago-Okota, reported to the Ago-Okota Division that on the same day at about 3:30 am, a yet-to-be-identified adult male, suspected to be a hoodlum, was allegedly stabbed by the club’s bouncer, one Kingsley Oti, during an altercation between them at the club’s car park.

“In the process, he became unconscious.

“He was rescued and rushed to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Mushin, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” the statement partly read.

Hundeying stated that the scene had been visited by a team of detectives from the division, who also visited the hospital where the corpse was inspected and photographs were taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The corpse has been removed and deposited at the Mainland General Hospital Morgue, Yaba, for autopsy,” he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Navy helps Benin Republic repair ship, vows to strengthen collaboration

Nigerian Navy helps Benin Republic repair ship, vows to strengthen collaboration

Jonathan, Fubara, others to attend pan-Ijaw economic pre-summit conference

Jonathan, Fubara, others to attend pan-Ijaw economic pre-summit conference

Covenant University leads top-ranked varsities in Nigeria [FULL LIST]

Covenant University leads top-ranked varsities in Nigeria [FULL LIST]

Ribadu acquires 1,000 body cameras to curb extortion at Nigerian airports

Ribadu acquires 1,000 body cameras to curb extortion at Nigerian airports

Fresh demand for action arises on Nigeria's food security crisis

Fresh demand for action arises on Nigeria's food security crisis

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health

Concerns as deaths from road accidents surpass killings by gunmen in Nigeria

Concerns as deaths from road accidents surpass killings by gunmen in Nigeria

Senate holds emergency session to enforce financial autonomy for LG

Senate holds emergency session to enforce financial autonomy for LG

VIDEO: Police take over Rivers LGAs, patrol secretariats

VIDEO: Police take over Rivers LGAs, patrol secretariats

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Court sends man to prison for allegedly raping his 22-year-old daughter [Daily Post]

Court sends man to prison for allegedly raping his 22-year-old daughter

You'll learn the hard way if I get angry - Chosen Pastor warns VeryDarkMan

You'll learn the hard way if I get angry - Chosen Pastor warns VeryDarkMan

Lagos man burnt to death after fire breaks out in his house during sleep

Lagos man burnt to death after fire breaks out in his house during sleep

Men of the Nigeria Police Force.

3 suspected kidnappers who killed 2 policemen, driver gunned down in Delta