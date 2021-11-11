Borno resident scams APC of N70 million by pretending to be Ize-Iyamu

Tope Jimi Fagun was hit with a two-count charge of impersonation, and obtaining by false pretense before the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

He allegedly pretended to be Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC's candidate in last year's Edo governorship election, and requested N70 million from the party's Borno State Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori.

The official sent him the money in cash and bank transfers believing it would be used for Ize-Iyamu's campaign activities for the September 2020 election.

The EFCC said Fagun violated the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and Penal Code Law Cap 102 Laws of Borno State.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges, and was remanded in custody by Justice Aisha Kumaliya.