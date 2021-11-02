RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bord Bia hosts Irish Spirit brands; Jameson, Teeling, Hyde…in its first ever Meet the Maker event in Africa

Bord Bia - the Irish food board, is responsible for promoting Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture industry, hosted its first ever Meet the Maker event in Africa, at the Consulate of Ireland in Lagos recently.

The exclusive event was an evening of networking, tasting, and storytelling. It had popular Irish spirits brands in Nigeria; Jameson, Teeling, Hyde, West Cork and Gunpowder exhibit their spirits and celebrate the rich heritage of their respective brands.

They shared their brand story, what makes them unique, the story behind their bottle and the tasting notes of their respective spirits.

The event which had in attendance distinguished representatives of the Embassy of Ireland, the Irish brands and known suppliers/distributors in the alcohol industry in Nigeria, concluded with the guests enjoying the tasting session and had opportunity to meet with the brands to understand how their products can meet their needs.

Bord Bia, the Irish Food Board, is the government agency responsible for the promotion of Ireland’s Food, Drink and Horticulture industry, bringing Ireland’s outstanding produce to the world, thus enabling the growth and sustainability of our producers.

With headquarters in Dublin, Bord Bia has a network of overseas offices including one in Lagos, which help to bring Irish food and drink to customers and consumers across the globe.

