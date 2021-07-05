Boosting literacy in Nigeria: OctaFX secures partnership with humanitarian organisation, ‘Keeping It Real’

With this in mind, the global Forex broker OctaFX took it upon itself to partner with the charity-based ‘Keeping it Real’ (KIR) organisation to set up ‘Reading Corners’, providing learning opportunities for disadvantaged children.

The fintech company supported KIR in setting up these unique corners in the following states: Rivers, Lagos, Oyo, and the nation’s capital Abuja. As their primary vision, the charity group aims to “raise innovative leaders committed to lifelong learning to transform their communities”.

Speaking on the objectives of the partnership, Bitebo Gogo, Executive Director of ‘Keeping It Real’ said: “We decided to start giving books to those who want to read, but do not have access to books. Since then, we have donated over 26,000 books in 12 states in Nigeria, in our capital Abuja, and even Ghana. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has made children in public schools lose one year of reading. A gap we are closing with the help of OctaFX.”

The KIR Foundation promotes literacy and education by donating books to orphanages, care homes, public schools, youth centres, out-of-school children, and even prison inmates. They consistently put books in the hands of those eager to learn but do not have the means to buy or access books. Through these efforts, KIR contributes to raising the standard of education in giving learning opportunities to long-neglected but crucial groups.

OctaFX is a global Forex broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011.

It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 7 million trading accounts worldwide. In addition, the company is well-known for its social and charity activity, supporting infrastructure and humanitarian projects in many joint ventures.

OctaFX has won more than 40 awards since its foundation, including the 'Best ECN Broker 2020' award from World Finance and more recently the 2020 'Best Forex Broker Nigeria' award and the 2020 ‘Most Transparent Broker' award from Global Banking & Finance Review and Forex Awards, respectively.