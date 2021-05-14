Boomplay donates provisions and COVID essentials to Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care & Treatment Home

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at the home earlier in the week, Boomplay General Manager Mr. Oladele Kadiri said the donation is part of an on-going rollout of sustainable initiatives aimed at supporting the local communities.

“As a company, we remain committed to playing our part in the society, with the aim of creating impact and leaving a mark in the lives of many,” said Mr. Kadiri.

Mr. Ajani, the vice principal of the center lauded the company for its support and donation, adding that it came at a crucial time when there has been a spike in prices of most household items and Covid essentials amid the global pandemic.

“On behalf of the Principal, members of staff and the children, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Boomplay for the donation. We are certain that this contribution will go a long way in ensuring the children are well taken care of. I encourage other companies to emulate this noble gesture,” he stated.

The initiative is the beginning of many other community projects that Boomplay intends on launching in the near future.

About Boomplay

Boomplay is a music streaming and download service provided by Transsnet Music Limited. The company has regional offices in Tanzania, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria. The app is available globally on mobile through the Google Play Store for Android, App Store for iOS and on web via www.boomplay.com

As of March 2021, Boomplay has over 50million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) with a catalogue of over 50 million songs.

