The event was themed “Express your creativity” in order to celebrate the endless creativity of talents across Africa.

BookingsAfrica.Com launches its new mobile app with an exclusive launch party event

BookingsAfrica.Com launches its new mobile app with an exclusive launch party event

The launch party was well attended by notable celebrities such as; Gbemi O, Kaylah Oniwo, Ini Dima Okojie, Bolanle Olukanni, Waje, Anto Lecky, Tania Omotayo, Amaechi Okobi and many more who gathered to celebrate with Fade Ogunro, Founder BookingsAfrica.Com.

BookingsAfrica.Com launches its new mobile app with an exclusive launch party event

The evening commenced with an opening toast by BookingsAfrica Founder Fade Ogunro formally announced BookingsAfrica.Com Partnerships with Universal Music Group, Access Bank, House of Tara and NG Careers.

“For the past year, the BookingsAfrica.Com website has innovatively leveraged technology to economically empower millions of people in the continent, giving creatives the chance to unlock and monetize their passion and talents as they become freelance entrepreneurs.” Fade Ogunro expressed.

BookingsAfrica.Com launches its new mobile app with an exclusive launch party event

BookingsAfrica’s mission is to unlock the earning potential of young entrepreneurial Africans and monetise their latent skill set. Through the app, users can search for a variety of talent, compare their prices with transparency, book online, pay securely and provide ratings and reviews for services across Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya.

The highlight of the party was the makeup stations provided by House Of Tara for guests to touch up their glam looks and free massages provided by Zakaa Luxury. The evening ended with great food,drinks provided by Coca-Cola, XXIV Karat, Luxeria Spirits and and Drinks NG.

The BookingsAfrica launch party was hosted by Bollyomo and was supported by: Coca-Cola, Dell, Access Bank, Luxeria Spirits, Unicorn Group, Platform Capital, Zakaa Luxury, Drinks NG and XXIV Karats.

DOWNLOAD THE BOOKINGS AFRICA APP TODAY!

Visit our website on www.bookingsafrica.com

Social Media pages:

Twitter: @BookingsAfrica

Facebook: @bookingsafrica

Instagram: @bookingsafrica

This is a featured post.