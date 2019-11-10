The exhibition will focus on wide range of investment opportunities and high-level engagement meetings among investors, policy-makers and entrepreneurs.

Bonie 2019, largest Nigeria investment exhibition invites, sponsors, investors, exhibitors

Proudly supported by The British International Institute for Leadership and Management (BIILM), an organisation experienced in organising large international events since 2009 in the UK and Nigeria, BONIE2019 will bring together potential business oriented speakers to advise you on how to gain insight on business opportunities.

It will also give you a unique chance to meet genuine investors in an international environment vis-a-vis investment or funding for a project or business idea.

For investors, it will be an impressive showcase of the virtually untapped opportunities available across many sectors in Nigeria.

It is an avenue that will expose your brand to the largest market in Africa as well as introduce you to millions of Nigerians in Diaspora including business development and partnerships opportunities.

Bonie 2019, largest Nigeria investment exhibition invites, sponsors, investors, exhibitors

There are exhibition stands and sponsorship packages with preferential access to meet with investors in special ‘Deal Rooms’. To be part of this exhibition and attend for FREE to hear from the 40+ expert speakers or showcase your business, register here: www.bestofnigeria.org

Thanks to all our Sponsors, Exhibitors and Strategic Partners including Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Nigeria High Commission UK, Vivacity PR, , Immigration Advisory Service UK, British Expertise International, London Chamber of Commerce, Varitas Homes, Middlechase Property Limited, Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), El-Rehob Corporate Business, Kanu Heart Foundation, AFFORD UK, British Africa Business Alliance (BABA), Kano State Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, Kano State Government, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

Best Of Nigeria Investment Exhibition

Date: 22nd – 23rd November 2019

Venue: Platinum Suite, ExCel London, E16 1XL, UK

www.bestofnigeria.org

Register your media interest here>> http://www.bestofnigeria.org/contact-us/

Also follow us on Twitter and Instagram for event updates.

For further information and press enquiries please email info@bestofnigeria.org or contact:

Nigeria: Kemi Areola, Pubic Relations +234 8137603115| +234 90 95635227

UK: Stanley Osuide, Director +44 203 086 8187 | +44 7956 823267

This is a featured post.