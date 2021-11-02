Bold Soft Drink, official drink partner of the HiFL 2021 Season

The quest to support the discovery of not only innovative soft drinks like Bold but also football talents among Nigerian youths was evident during the thrilling finals of the HiFL 2021 Season played at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex where University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID Desert Warriors) defeated Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAU Luminaries) by 1-0 to win this year’s competition in a very refreshing atmosphere powered by Bold Soft Drinks.

Rounding up the 2021 Season of the 2021 HiFL at the Elite Awards organised to reward deserving players and corporate bodies especially sponsors, who contributed to the success of the tournament had in attendance Chinedum Okereke (Managing Director, The La Casera Company Plc) who stated that Bold is delighted to be associated with HiFL because the project aligns with the company’s commitment towards contributing to youth development in Nigeria.

He further stated that “The vision of Bold as a youth-centric brand is to unleash the talent in young Nigerians. We can totally relate with Nigeria’s undaunting adventurous and fun-loving spirit. It is a great joy to be part of the HiFL. We understand that when we talk about the youth in Nigeria, we should identify them with positive things such as this project."

While congratulating the winners, Emmanuel Agu (Group Marketing Director, Jotna Nigeria Limited, The LaCasera Company Plc) stated that “Bold Soft Drink is thrilled to be the official drink partner of HiFL’s 2021 Season as the platform definitely availed us the opportunity to support the nurturing of football talents among Nigerian youths while connecting with our loving consumers through sports. We look forward to upcoming collaboration and an exciting sporting football league in subsequent seasons."

Football Legend, Kanu Nwankwo (MON), who was present at the awards dinner presented the 2021 HiFL Highest Goal Scorer of the Season and HiFL Player of the Season award to UNIMAID Desert Warriors, Sulieman Ali Selah as well took picture autographs with attendees.

Director, PACE Sports, Sola Fijabi emphasized that the partnership with Bold signalled the commencement of the greater expectations, excitements and immense value and opportunities the platform has provided for participants and corporate partners continued existence as front burner of youth engagements.

“We are glad to have BOLD, our official drink join, the growing family of partners and sponsors alike who are dedicated to developing the Nigerian youths. We are excited to have BOLD on board and also be part of the HiFL success story by associating their brand with the strides HIFL is taking to improve collegiate sports and its contribution to sports development in Nigeria”, Fijabi remarked.

The latest collaboration with BOLD Soft Drinks further allows PACE Sports Marketing Limited and Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) to show commitment to partnerships that will ensure the sustainability of the HiFL games as one of the most veritable platforms for grassroots football development in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

ABOUT BOLD

Bold Soft Drinks comes in four variants; Ginger, Orange, Tropical and Bitter Lemon Extra.

Bold Ginger is Nigeria’s first ginger soft drink with spicy taste and pleasant peppery bite, perfect for your on-the-go life; while Bold Orange is different because it has that uniquely refreshing taste and aroma enjoyed by Fun, Trendy and Stylish consumers.

Bold Tropical gives that deeply satisfying and indulging taste that quenches your taste with a rewarding mouthfeel; while the flagship flavour, Bold Bitter Lemon Extra which comes with Extra quinine, for those who yearn to “Taste the Extra” in their soft drink.

