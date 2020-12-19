Boko Haram insurgents abducted at least 35 commuters on Friday, December 18, 2020, along Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

According to TheCable, the insurgents abducted the victims after attacking a large convoy of commuters near Garin Kuturu in Jakana at about 5 pm.

The news platform reported that the terrorists, who allegedly appeared in military uniforms mounted a road block on the highway with five hilux before taking away the passengers.

A source, who spoke to TheCable said, “The passengers first sighted a burning fire, but they thought it was bush burning, not knowing that they had already ambushed a Dangote’s truck driver and set it ablaze.

“But while they were approaching the scene, they sighted the insurgents storming towards them on trucks mounted with heavy weapons, before they could turn their vehicles to run, the insurgents had already caught up with them.

“Many of the passengers fled to the bush, 35 were abducted, two private vehicles and one truck were set ablaze. Nine vehicles of the abducted passengers were also abandoned at the scene while their properties were looted.”

An anonymous senior police officer, who spoke to the news platform said, 10 of the victims have been rescued, adding that those who sustained injuries have been taken to Maiduguri Specialist Hospital for treatment.

This is happening barely 24 hours after 344 schoolboys kidnapped by armed bandits at Kankara in Katsina state regained freedom after spending six days in the den of their captors.