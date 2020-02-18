The insurgents came into the community around 6pm, shooting sporadically and setting many houses on fire on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

“People were just returning to their houses from the farm when the insurgents came in,”

“They came in through Forfor, and our people are running for safety as we speak.” a resident who spoke with TheCable claims.

A military source according to report, said troops from the Nigerian Army’s 28 task force brigade and 117 battalion, both headquartered in Chibok, are already on their way to Korongilum.

“In fact, the brigade and the battalion commanders are the ones leading soldiers to the attack,” the source said.

