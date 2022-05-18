Body parts recovered from cleric, arrested for hacking lady to death

Operatives of Atiba Police Division, Oyo State Police Command, arrested Abass in Oyetoro community, in the Oyo West Local Government Area of the state, where the body parts of the deceased were recovered from him.

The suspect was nabbed when community members started to perceive an offensive odour, which they traced to the suspect’s house.

Having traced the odour to Abass’ apartment, the mutilated remains of Barakat were found in there, after which the cleric took to his heels.

The community members who traced the offensive odour gave Abass a hot chase, and caught him as he attempted to escape.

“When the body was discovered, all fingers pointed toward Abass. A community meeting was held later that evening and everyone was on the lookout for him.

“Around 11pm, the door of his apartment opened and he came out with a nylon bag. A young boy confronted him and alerted other community members. When the nylon bag was searched, substances suspected to be human brains were discovered inside,” one Siyanbola Akinkunmi who witnessed the incident recounted.

Akinkunmi added that aside from the mutilated remains of Barakat, more human parts, including a female head, were found in the house.

Confirming the incident, Oyo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso said Abass was arrested following a lodged complaint.

His words: “On May 15, 2022 around 6.30pm, one Oyerinde Gbadegein reported at the Atiba Divisional Police Headquarters that around 1pm of the same day, a corpse was seen dumped by the side of a stream on Jibola Afonja Street, Oyo town.

“On receipt of the complaint, a team of detectives from the Atiba division swung into action and proceeded to the scene. It was discovered that the corpse was that of a lady of about 25 years packed in a sack bag, which was already decomposing with the head, hands, toes and flesh from the thigh cut off from the body. One Alfa Tiamiyu Abass was arrested in connection with the case.”