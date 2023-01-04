The body of Oreoluwa, the son of Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, the couple who were killed by some yet-to-be identified gunmen on New Year’s Day, shortly after they returned from the 2023 crossover church service, has been recovered.
Body of murdered Ogun couple’s son recovered from river
The deceased couple’s son was found floating on a river in Ogun State.
It would be recalled that after killing the couple, the assailants then burnt their corpses and house, which is located within the Ibara Government Reservation Area, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.
It was gathered that after setting the house ablaze, the assailants took away Oreoluwa and their man, after which they threw both of them into a river along the Adigbe-Obada Road in Abeokuta.
However, three days after the demise of the couple, their son’s body was recovered after some divers were hired by the state police command to search for his body and that of the maid.
When Oreoluwa’s decomposing body was found floating on the river, it was noticed that his hands were tied to his back with rope.
A fisherman who identified himself as Idowu Taiwo, stated that he was the one that found Oreoluwa’s body.
His words: “On Monday, we heard that someone was thrown into this river, but this morning while we were preparing for work, the police approached us and pleaded with us to inform them any time we discovered the body.
“This morning, around 7.30, we discovered the body while we were checking our equipment in the river. I called someone to help us get the number of the police spokesman to tell him that we have discovered the body.
“Not long after, the police came and we showed them the body after we brought it to the river bank.”
Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, has now confirmed this development, saying an investigation was ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the death of the Fatinoyes.
