Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okunneye popularly known as Bobrisky has dissociated herself from a suspect, also nicknamed Bobrisky, who has been declared wanted in Rivers State for allegedly committing crimes.

Earlier, the state governor, Nyesom Wike, had declared a notorious Bobrisky wanted and also placed a N30 million bounty on his head.

Wike on Friday, August 9, 2019, urged anyone with information about the suspect to come forward.

While calling for information about the killers of a director with the state government, the governor lamented that cultists are initiating the youth groups of the state into their societies.

However, Bobrisky, the cross-dresser has taken to her Instagram page to distance herself from the wanted Bobrisky, Punch reports.

According to the newspaper, Okunneye said she was not the one declared wanted in Rivers State , adding that she had been a woman for two years.

He was reported to have said: “So, a notorious criminal in Rivers state is bearing my stage name, Bobrisky. Thank God I have turned to a woman before the useless criminal committed the crimes. If not, I would have become a suspect by now.

“And why are bloggers placing my picture together with Governor Nyesom Wike’s. Please, it is not my Bobrisky he is looking for o. I have turned to a woman since two years ago.”

However, Bobrisky has probably deleted the post on his Instagram page as Pulse checked her page to confirm his statement but found nothing regarding the wanted Bobrisky in Rivers State.