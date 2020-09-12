According Rivers commissioner of police, Joseph Mukan, Boboski, whose driver was killed during a shootout with the police, was arrested alive.

However, Mukan said Boboski died hours after his arrest due to injuries he sustained during the raid in his hideout.

The wanted kidnapper, who has been terrorising communities in Ogoni ethnic nationality of Rivers State, was was said to have been arrested at about 2:30 am, with his second-in-command, who is also his immediate younger brother.

This is coming three days after the Nigerian Army killed Gana, a wanted armed robber in Benue state.

Recall that in September 2019, Boboski’s armourer was gunned down during a joint operation by the personnel of the Nigerian Army and the police.